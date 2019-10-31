AUBURN — New York State Travel Industry Association presented the 2019 Tourism Excellence Awards at its annual meeting last month.
Individuals and organizations are selected from nominees that have demonstrated commitment, leadership, and accomplishment in the travel and tourism sector from Jan. 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.
Among the 12 tourism partners honored for excellence and creative achievements in destination marketing and development of exceptional promotional programs are David Lee for young professional leadership at Finger Lakes Visitors Connection.