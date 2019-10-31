Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain likely. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy after heavy evening rain. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.