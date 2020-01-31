NEWARK — Wayne Action for Racial Equality will offer a free community workshop on cultural humility from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Newark Public Library, 121 High St.
Nationally recognized Cultural Humility Trainer Earl Greene (M.A., CAMS-1/Fellow) will conduct the workshop. Minister Greene is a community development specialist with the Finger Lakes Prevention Resource Center in Rochester, as well as the director and professional development trainer at the Family Life Center in Newark.
Greene has been involved in social justice work for close to 40 years and conducting cultural humility workshops for law enforcement professionals, teachers, university staff, the general community and at conferences throughout the country for the last four years. He defines cultural humility “…as a life-long process of self-reflection and self-critique. (It) is a philosophy that empowers individuals to effectively engage in interpersonal relationships that are dynamically diverse and mutually respectful. To practice Cultural Humility is to maintain a willingness to suspend what we know, or what we think we know about a person based on our racism, biases and generalizations about their culture. Rather, what we learn about the communities we serve and our interactions with those at the table, stems from being open to what they themselves have determined is their personal expression of their heritage and culture. It is an ongoing process in which we expand our capacity for learning, listening and understanding.”
The workshop is free of charge but a voluntary donation of $5 may be given to help defray costs. Participants will need to take a bag lunch, but light refreshments and beverages will be served throughout the workshop. A weather cancellation date of Saturday, March 21 has been set. Participants should call the library in the event of severe weather to learn the status of the workshop.
To register for the workshop, contact the library at (315) 331-4370 or newcirc@pls-net.org. For more information ask for Peg Pelletier.