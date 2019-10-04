TRUMANSBURG — Another DIY Website Design class will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Melvin Community Room of the Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main St.
Luke Hodde will lead the workshop. Get professional help setting up your first website, advice on web design and branding, and a hands-on crash-course to get you started.
The class will cover web hosting, domain names, HTML/CSS/JS, WordPress, and SquareSpace.
The class is free, but registration is required.
To register, call the library at (607) 387-5623 or email programs@trumansburglibrary.org.