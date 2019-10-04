Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION AWAY FROM THE LAKESHORES. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, ERIE, GENESEE, WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CHAUTAUQUA, AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&