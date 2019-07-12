ITHACA — Tompkins County Public Library will host “Open Heart Kids Yoga” from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays from July 15 to Aug. 19.
The free, weekly yoga program is suited for children 3 to 9, but younger siblings are welcome.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
To register, visit www.tcpl.org/events/open-hear t-kids-yoga-4.
For details, call (607) 272-4557 ext. 275 or email kdevoe@tcpl.org.
