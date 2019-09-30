CANANDAIGUA — Light Hill comfort care home has received a charitable contribution from the estate of Don and Doris Case.
Don and Doris Megaffie Case grew up in Canandaigua, then spent their married life in Cincinnati, Ohio. Doris was predeceased by Don and touched by the hospice care he received while approaching end of life. The Cases had no children and delighted in their long-lasting relationships with family and friends in Canandaigua.
Their niece, Marianne Case Gallagher, of Canandaigua, shared that “Hospice touched her heart. She always wanted to give back to Canandaigua and now she has. Her legacy will live on through Light Hill.”
Their generous gift of $500,000 was given to Light Hill to continue providing loving care, with dignity and compassion, which were profound blessings on Doris and Don during their final days. This major gift will be placed in an endowment, soon to be announced, intended to sustain the home’s mission well into the future. Now in its fourth year of service, this gift will enable the volunteer-driven organization to continue serving terminal residents in the Greater Canandaigua community and beyond with comfort and care in a peaceful, private home-like setting.
Light Hill primarily serves residents of Ontario and Yates counties, as well as Monroe, Wayne and surrounding communities. To discuss estate planning and funding opportunities, contact Mary Kay Naioti, development director, at lighthillstaff@gmail.com.