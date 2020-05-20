CANANDAIGUA — Light Hill comfort care home will host a tote bag tent sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at the base of the driveway at 5160 Parrish St. Extension.
Rip-stop reusable tote bags that self-fold into a small pouch for easy keeping in a purse, backpack, bike bag, glove compartment, hip pocket, etc., will be sold for $5 each. Each bag has a 50 lb. capacity.
If it rains, the sale will set up in the garage.
Wear face masks and gloves. A jar will be used to collect cash or check payment.
Come prepared to avoid handling money exchange or use of pens. Checks are payable to Light Hill.
Both tote bag designs were created with messages that reflect the Light Hill mission with a nod toward conservation. The tote bags were originally intended for an Earth Day event.
Light Hill operates 100 percent through donations and fundraising efforts.