CANANDAIGUA — Light the Hill luminaria celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Kershaw Park will support Light Hill/Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
Light Hill volunteers will create and personalize, place and light hundreds of candle-lit luminaria. All are welcome to remember loved ones during the quiet evening.
The community is invited to purchase a luminaria(s) in memory or in honor of someone special. Order forms are available at Light Hill, 5160 Parrish St. Ext. or orders can be placed online at lightthehill.myevent.com. Luminarias cost $10 each or 12 for $100. Orders must be received by Nov. 6.
Light the Hill is also in recognition of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
For more information, call (585) 393-1311, email lighthillstaff@gmail.com or visit www.lightthehill.myevent.com.