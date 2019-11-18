GENEVA — The Geneva BID is holding its 25th Annual Light Up Geneva Auction on Thursday at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort, 41 Lakefront Drive.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with Jim Schreck, Finger Lakes Radio, as manager of ceremonies for the silent auction. Joe Hessney and Carrie Hessney-Doran, Hessney Auction Co., LTD, will be the auctioneers for the live auction, commencing at 7 p.m. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be available and Ramada will be offering beverages. Admission is free for this event.
The funds raised through both silent and live auctions will be used for replacement and maintenance of all seasonal decorations, adding to Downtown beautification efforts.
For more information or to get involved, contact the BID office at (315) 789-0102 or email Mark Palmieri, Geneva BID Executive Director, mpalmieri @genevanybid.com or Patti Ely, BID Coordinator, pely@genevanybid.com.