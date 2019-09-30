INTERLAKEN — Lively Run Dairy’s Finger Lakes Gold Reserve aged goat cheese recently won first place in its class of “Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged Over 60 Days” and was a best-of-show finalist, ranking it in the top 15 out of 1,742 products submitted in the 2019 American Cheese Society Cheese Contest.
The annual contest is one of the most prestigious cheese competitions in the USA. This year, the conference took place in Richmond, Va., and 257 companies from across North and South America entered products across a broad spectrum of categories.
Lively Run Dairy is a family owned and operated creamery at 8978 County Road 142. Its Cayuga Blue was awarded first place in its class at the 2017 American Cheese Society Contest.
The Finger Lakes Gold Reserve is a hard goat cheese that is aged for 10+ months with a slightly crumbly texture. It is perfect for snacking right off the wheel or grating over pasta. The Finger Lakes Gold Reserve is named after its yellow-golden rind.
Lively Run Dairy also makes a version of the Finger Lakes Gold that is sold when it is 3-4 months old that has a mellower flavor.
Lively Run Dairy’s Head Cheese Maker Pete Messmer developed the recipe for the Finger Lakes Gold Reserve over a five-year time period. Inspired by the Finger Lakes Wine Region’s innovative culture, Messmer wanted to create a cheese that was uniquely American. When developing the recipe for the Finger Lakes Gold Reserve, he combined elements of a few traditional old-world cheese-making techniques and added a unique culture blend.
A limited supply of the Finger Lakes Gold Reserve will be sold in the Lively Run farm store starting Labor Day weekend. It will be featured on the menu of a few restaurants in the Finger Lakes Region, and in the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas.
For more information, visit www.livelyrun.com.