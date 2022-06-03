GENEVA — With a recent donation of $5,000 to the Geneva Music Festival, Lyons National Bank became a Concert Sponsor for the Festival’s 2022 season, making it the bank’s fifth year as a sponsor.
LNB’s contributions to the Festival total $20,000.
LNB Geneva Branch Manager Kelsey Journell presented the $5,000 check to GMF Board President Sharon Arthur and Treasurer Jay Smith.
“Lyons National Bank is a catalyst for hometown banking and community-driven efforts; the mission of the Geneva Music Festival to promote fine arts in our community and to share this experience and passion with our youth is something that should be kept at high value,” Journell said.
Added Geneva Music Festival Director Geoffrey Herd: “We are deeply appreciative of local businesses such as Lyons National Bank who share our commitment to enriching lives through access to world-class music and who generously donate to make our work possible.
The Geneva Music Festival was founded in 2011 by Herd, a Geneva native and violinist, along with fellow Genevans Eliot Heaton (violin) and Hannah Collins (cello), as a weekend of chamber music. It has grown to a four-week festival of concerts and community outreach events in May and June.
The Festival’s mission is to entertain, inspire, and nurture a lifelong appreciation of chamber music and other musical genres in Finger Lakes communities by presenting world-class concert artists that engage diverse audiences of all ages. Engagement with young people is an integral part of its programming and children 18 years and younger are admitted free to all concerts. GMF also brings these acclaimed musicians to programs in schools and senior living facilities, granting these audiences special Festival experiences.
Information about the 2022 season is available on the Festival’s website, genevamusicfestival.com. Tickets are available at the door as well as a live streaming option.