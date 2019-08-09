Two registered nurses at Finger Lakes Medical Associates / Rochester Regional Health have earned bachelor’s degrees in nursing.
Debra Turner earned a licensed practical nursing degree in 2000 from State University College of Technology at Delhi. She has worked at Finger Lakes Medical Associates since 2006 in the internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology and pediatrics departments. She also has been internal medicine department manager and RN practice manager.
She earned a registered nursing degree from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing in 2012.
Turner earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in nursing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester in May.
She lives in Clifton Springs and volunteers for the Midlakes youth softball organization.
A Waterloo High School graduate, Samantha Ferguson completed a registered nursing program at Finger Lakes Community College in 2017. She also passed the National Council Licensure Exam.
Ferguson worked at Geneva General Hospital/Finger Lakes Health before joining Finger Lakes Medical Associates in 2018.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from State University College at Brockport.
At Finger Lakes Medical Associates, Ferguson is a float nurse working in the Geneva office’s pediatric, internal medicine, and obstetrics/gynecology departments and in the Penn Yan location.
She lives in Canandaigua.
