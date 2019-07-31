CANANDAIGUA — Julianna Braniecki has been named to the newly created Hofstra Athletic Director Scholars Academic Honor Roll at Hofstra University in Hempstead, Nassau County.
Direct to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What do you think?
After a wet start to our summer, the weather has turned hot, humid and drier. What is your favorite summer activity?
You voted:
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Find Your Next Vehicle
Geneva, NY
Right Now
74°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:57:55 AM
- Sunset: 08:29:55 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Geneva solar home project close to sell-out
- 'Break' led to swastika suspect, chief says
- Supporter cheers adoptee bill passage
- After Chatwood gives Cubs temporary relief vs. Giants, Lester's next start pushed back to Sunday vs. Brewers
- Early Intervention crisis averted in Wayne County
- BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Phoebe's K-9 Resort
- Shooting victim Trevor Irby described as ‘great young man’
- Third swastika found in Geneva
- Big tax impact in Wayne County under new Ginna tax deal
- Waterloo 2-year-old hit by car in critical condition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.