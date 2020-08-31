CANANDAIGUA — Thomas Berley has received the Calvin Leslie Lewis Prize Scholarship in the Dramatic Arts from Hamilton College in Clinton, Oneida County.
The junior, a Canandaigua Academy graduate, is studying creative writing and theater.
