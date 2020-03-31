Local students have earned quarterly quality student award for the second quarter at Wayne Technical and Career Center.
Clyde-Savannah: Arielle Decker, animal science; Mikala Dickens, culinary arts; Dominick Herbster, auto technology; and Connor Wright, electrical trades.
Lyons: Alyssa Gibbs, health therapy sciences.
Newark: James Brownell, auto technology; Haleigh Casler, culinary arts; Ailla Correa, cosmetology; Dakota Hall, cosmetology; Devon Harmon, computer programming and video game design; Raeana Howard, health professions; Sheridan Verstraete, criminal justice; and Kyle Welsher, auto body repair.
North Rose-Wolcott: Cove Batzold, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Lauren Bullard, New Vision veterinary assistant; Hunter Davenport, culinary arts; Zachary Gilbert, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Aubrey Liseno, health professions; Elizabeth O’Neil, animal science; Bryn Perrotta, professions in education and human services; Jorden Rodas, professions in education and human services; Paige Starczewski, cosmetology; and Isabelle Steverson, criminal justice.
Palmyra-Macedon: Charley Dinehart, culinary arts; Dylan Dollar, criminal justice; Andrew Grasser, computer programming and video game design; Katelynn Lewis, computer programming and video game design; Rilei Neville, criminal justice; Tyler Parsons, carpentry; Gage Turner, electrical trades; and Madeline VanGorden, New Vision medical careers.