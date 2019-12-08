Local students have earned Quarterly Quality Student awards at the Wayne Technical and Career Center.
Clyde-Savannah: Zackery Bowen-Steen, auto body repair; Sage Brandt, computer programming and video game design; Adrianna Condon, cosmetology; Arielle Decker, animal science; and Connor Wright, electrical trades.
Lyons: Amber Blanchette, culinary arts; Javar Couturier, auto body repair; Zakkary Dunn, computer programming and video game design; and Zoe Frey, New Vision medical careers.
Newark: Ashanti Carithers, cosmetology; Haleigh Casler, culinary arts; Arianna Conant, health professions; Hannah Fisher, New Vision health therapy science; Jazmine Guzman, animal science; Kaylah Meadows, health professions; and Luis Ortiz, auto body repair.
North Rose-Wolcott: Cove Batzold, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Dakota Bryan, auto technology; Lauren Bullard, New Vision veterinary assistant; Alyssa Hernandez-Camarillo, cosmetology; Shelby Cuturia, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Dakota Bryan, auto technology; Elizabeth Manley, professions in education and human services; Hannah Mathes, criminal justice; Jessi Mendenhall, criminal justice; Jacob Minier, criminal justice; Olivia O’Neil, criminal justice; and Elisabeth Waterman, cosmetology.
Palmyra-Macedon: Tyler Beals, conservation; Adam Keller, auto technology; Rocco Marcellino, auto technology; Logan Stilwell, health professions; and Skye Wallace, health professions.
Sodus: Syndie Babb, culinary arts; Hannah McAdoo, cosmetology; and John Molisani, carpentry.