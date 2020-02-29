Local students have received scholarships to attend State University College of Technology at Alfred in Allegany County.
Canandaigua: Matthew Wilt received an $80,080 Excellence in Education Scholarship. A member of the Class of 2020 at Canandaigua Academy, Wilt plans to study game and interactive design. Anthony Holtz received a $4,000 Academic Distinction Scholarship. A member of the Class of 2020 at Canandaigua Academy, Holtz plans to study mechanical engineering technology.
Geneva: Nicholas King has received a $4,000 Academic Distinction Scholarship. A member of the Class of 2020 at Geneva High School, King plans to study construction management.