Local students have been recognized for community service by the O’Connor Center for Community Engagement at State University College of Technology at Delhi.
North Rose: Julio Chavez, a Sodus High School graduate, was named a Leader of Excellence: Bachelors, which recognizes seniors graduating with between 301 and 400 hours of service.
Wolcott: Wyatt Dates, a Red Creek High School graduate, was named a Community Champion, which recognizes upper-level students who have been active in service projects throughout the entire academic year.