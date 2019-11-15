The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced the restoration and reopening of a long-closed trail at Watkins Glen State Park and an expanded trail network at the Allan H. Treman State Marine Park in Ithaca.
At Watkins Glen State Park, it took crews more than 4,300 hours of work over two years to restore a steep, badly eroded and unsafe section of trail to the top of the gorge that had been closed since 1983.
The restored trail section reconnects the lower section of the park to the existing North Rim Trail, which is the renamed former Indian Trail.
The new trail also will allow visitors access to the park when the gorge trail is closed for safety reasons during the winter.
Work under the $75,859 project was led by the State Parks’ Finger Lakes regional trails crew.
At Allan H. Treman State Marine Park, some 1.7 miles of paved asphalt or stone dust multi-use trails, compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, were added to the park’s northern section.
The trails will connect the park to the city of Ithaca’s Cayuga Waterfront Trail and improve access within Allan Treman to picnic areas, Cayuga Lake and Cayuga Inlet.
The 1.1-mile, 10-foot wide paved Cayuga Waterfront Trail Extension connects to day-use docks on the north shore of the marina basin, the north side of the marina entrance channel, the Lakeside Picnic Area and the Allan Treman Memorial Picnic Grove.
Seating also has been added to marina inlet area.
For details, call (518) 474-0456 or visit www.parks.ny.gov.