CANANDAIGUA — Six women have been nominated for the Athena Leadership award.

Nominees are:

• Holly A. Adams, county attorney, Ontario County Attorney’s Office

• Elizabeth “Liz” Gilges, chief operating officer, Gilges family

• Phyllis Golden, owner, Trendsetters Hair Design

• Glena L. Larson, special education teacher, Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Red Jacket Education Center

• Margaret E. Somerset, partner, Underberg & Kessler LLP

• Aimee Ward, executive director, Ferris Hills at West Lake

Five women have been nominated for the Canandaigua Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.

Nominees are:

• Maureen C. Ballatori, founder and chief strategist, 29 Design Studio LLC

• Sarah A. Chilson, executive director, The Spot

• Chelsea Henderson, co-founder, The Indie Queens

• Allison Hildebrandt, volunteer and community outreach coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County

• Erica C. S. Wright, vice president, Finger Lakes Extrusion Corp.

The 35th annual Athena Leadership Awards Dinner will be Nov. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College. Cocktails will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $60 each.

To make reservations, call Elisha Everson at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...