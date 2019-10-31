CANANDAIGUA — Six women have been nominated for the Athena Leadership award.
Nominees are:
• Holly A. Adams, county attorney, Ontario County Attorney’s Office
• Elizabeth “Liz” Gilges, chief operating officer, Gilges family
• Phyllis Golden, owner, Trendsetters Hair Design
• Glena L. Larson, special education teacher, Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Red Jacket Education Center
• Margaret E. Somerset, partner, Underberg & Kessler LLP
• Aimee Ward, executive director, Ferris Hills at West Lake
Five women have been nominated for the Canandaigua Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.
Nominees are:
• Maureen C. Ballatori, founder and chief strategist, 29 Design Studio LLC
• Sarah A. Chilson, executive director, The Spot
• Chelsea Henderson, co-founder, The Indie Queens
• Allison Hildebrandt, volunteer and community outreach coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County
• Erica C. S. Wright, vice president, Finger Lakes Extrusion Corp.
The 35th annual Athena Leadership Awards Dinner will be Nov. 22 at Finger Lakes Community College. Cocktails will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $60 each.
To make reservations, call Elisha Everson at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203.