Lecture on ‘Dick and Jane’ books
NEWARK — Cindy Russell will deliver a lecture on “The History of Dick and Jane Books” at 11 a.m. April 8 at the Newark Public Library, 121 High St.
Dick, Jane, their family, friends and pets were part of growing up for more than 85 million people who learned to read from the 1930s through the 1960s. The program will be a nostalgic look at the history of these classic readers through the years, illustrated through the presenter’s collection of books.
SFHS to host a murder mystery
GENEVA — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is hosting a Murder Mystery Wedding Dinner from 6-9 p.m. May 5 at Club 86, 86 Avenue E.
The Murder Mystery Manhattan Cast will perform a wedding for Vesuvio & Filemena. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, disc jockey, dinner and a murder. Dinner choices are baked chicken or eggplant parmesan.
Tickets cost $75 a person and are available at the Historical Society. Call 315-568-8412 to reserve your seat at the wedding.