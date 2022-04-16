Archivist to discuss false Geneva stories
GENEVA — The final program in Historic Geneva’s spring 2022 History Sandwiched In series will take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when Archivist Becky Chapin presents the online program “Fact or Fiction: Researching Charles Bean.”
Bean was an enigmatic figure in Geneva’s history. His tendency to spread false histories about Geneva and his family’s land have had an outsized impact on people’s perceptions of Geneva’s past. Many of his stories are still perpetuated to this day. Long-gone Geneva historians did the hard work of parsing out fact from fiction to uncover the truth. In this program, explore the misnamed Lafayette Tree, a mysterious school and historic markers that relay false information.
The program will be presented online through Zoom. To register, participants should visit historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be emailed to registrants 24 hours prior to the program. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. April 19; for any problems, call (315) 789-5151.
Yates History Center scanning sessions
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center has scheduled two more Scanning History Roadshow sessions where Yates County residents are invited to share their historic photographs and documents for scanning.
May 7: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middlesex Town Hall, 1216 Route 245.
June 9: From noon to 2 p.m. at Barrington Town Hall, 4424 Bath Road.
Spring cleanup help sought at YCHC
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center is seeking help getting its gardens ready for spring.
A spring cleanup will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the center, 107 Chapel St. Help is needed for weeding, trimming, raking, etc. Some tools are available to use, although bringing your own would be helpful. Refreshments will be provided.
Please call (315) 536-7318 for more information.