Theater stages Civil War reenactment
NAPLES — The dramatic reenactment “Grant on the Eve of Victory,” by Derek Maxfield, will be presented at 7 p.m. April 9 at the Bristol Valley Theater.
One late night in March 1865, war correspondent George Alfred Townsend of the New York World sat down with legendary Lt. Gen. U.S. Grant, just before what would prove to be the final stages of the war. This informal conversation between two historical figures gives a glimpse into Grant’s thoughts on his allies, his enemies, and the fortunes of war.
This program also will feature a lobby display by the Naples Historical Society profiling Naples’ own history in the Civil War, along with live period music by David Armitage and Dona LeValle.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those younger than 18. Visit https://bvtnaples.org/spring/ for more information.
Meet authors at Historic Geneva event
GENEVA — The second program in the Historic Geneva Spring Lecture Series will be a local authors’ night with Jan Regan and Katherine Bourbeau at 7 p.m. April 12. Meet the authors and learn about their road to self-publish their books about Geneva.
Bourbeau wrote “Never Sit on Stone Steps: An Irish-American Girlhood” about her grandmother’s life growing up on Geneva’s South Main Street in the early decades of the 20th century. Orphaned at 10 and raised by eccentric Victorian-age aunts, Mary Frances Carney’s life is captured in the photographs that make up the book. Woven together with family stories, they vividly evoke the Irish American culture and daily life of a young girl coming of age in the first quarter of the 20th century.
Bourbeau is a photographer and photography editor with a particular love of using historical photographs to craft visual narratives. She has edited photographs for Time Inc., The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. She has worked on historical projects for ABC News and other media clients. She is a longtime resident of New York City, and a fifth generation sometimes-resident of Geneva.
Regan documented the Geneva experience during lockdown and the first summer of the pandemic in her publication “#porchportraits: Pandemic and Protest in a Small American City.” The book explores the city’s people through photographic portraits of many residents on their front porches during the first months of the Covid-19 lockdown. She captured images of outdoor celebrations, graduation parades and the local protests that erupted in the summer of 2020.
Regan is a Finger Lakes-based photographer specializing in commercial, portrait, tourism, event and music photography. She has lived in Geneva since 1978.
The program will be presented in person at the Geneva History Museum and simulcast virtually through Zoom. Advance registration is required for virtual participation. To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Historic Geneva website event calendar and sign up by noon April 12. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
For more information, or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151.