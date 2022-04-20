Author to speak on 18th century kidnapping
GENEVA -- The final program in the Historic Geneva Spring Lecture Series explores territorial disputes in Pennsylvania's Wyoming Valley and the kidnapping of a state official in "Escape to the Lakes: A Story of New York Refugees from the Yankee-Pennamite Wars." Kathleen A. Earle will present the program at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St. and the program will also be simulcast on Zoom.
Earle is the author of the recently released book "An Early History of the Wyoming Valley: The Yankee-Pennamite War & Timothy Pickering." Territorial disputes between Connecticut Yankees, local Pennsylvanians and the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) in Pennsylvania's Wyoming Valley broke into war multiple times in the last quarter of the 18th century. In 1788, a band of young Yankee ruffians abducted Pennsylvania official Timothy Pickering, holding him hostage for 19 days. Several of the kidnappers escaped to the Finger Lakes and settled here. They included Kathleen's ancestors, Solomon and Daniel Earl, as well as boys from the Budd, Dudley, Kilborn, Whitcomb, Woodward, and perhaps Cady families. Earle will speak about the conflict, early colonial life and the men who escaped to the lakes.
Earle is a native New Yorker whose ancestral roots go back to Pennsylvania. She is an author, artist, former professor and former director of research at the National Indian Child Welfare Association in Portland, Ore. She attended Cornell University and the Rockefeller College of the State University of New York–Albany, where she received a doctorate in 1996. She has written and illustrated several award-winning children’s books and many peer-reviewed articles in the areas of mental health and child abuse. She lives in Tenants Harbor, Maine with her husband Stan Fox.
Advance registration is required at historicgeneva.org for virtual participation. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call 315-789-5151. Registrations must be complete before noon on May 4.
SF talk centers on Erie Canal and beer
SENECA FALLS -- Learn about the Erie Canal and brewing at a talk planned for 6 p.m. April 28 at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center, 89 Fall St.
The Erie Canal was a transformative waterway for various industries along its route, including brewing, which flourished from Albany to Buffalo. Derrick Pratt, education director at the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse, will discuss the canal’s beer boom in the 19th century and its new one in the 21st.
After Pratt's presentation continue the discussion across the street at Fall Street Brewery and enjoy a beverage.