Historic Geneva holds online auction
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s online auction features a variety of items and gift certificates for goods, services, and experiences from Finger Lakes businesses and organizations.
To see the items and bid, visit the auction site at https://events.readysetauction.com/genevahistoricalsociety/2023auction, or go to historicgeneva.org. Bidding will continue through 5 p.m. May 7.
The following businesses and organizations have contributed to the online auction: Ace Computer; All Clean Power Wash; Artistic Hair Salon and Spa; Auto Wash Car Wash; B.A.C. Helicopters; Bagels and Cakes; Bank of the Finger Lakes; Baroody’s Cigar Store; Beef and Brew; Brewery Ardennes; Bristol Valley Playhouse; Ciccino’s; Climbing Bines Craft Ale Company and Hop Farm; Community Bank; Damiani Wine Cellars; Dana’s Time Out; Don’s Own Florist and Flower Delivery; Eddie O’Briens Grille and Bar; Fairfield Inn & Suites; Finger Lakes Massage Therapy; Finger Lakes Goods; Five Star Bank; Fox Run Vineyards; Framing by Frank Allen; Geneva Country Club; Geneva Gelato; Geneva Movieplex 8; Geneva Music Festival; Geneva Family YMCA; Glenn Curtis Museum; Halsey’s Restaurant; Headley’s Liquor Barn; HWS Recreation Department; Lake City Hobbies; Lake Drum Brewing; Lynch Furniture; Lyons National Bank; Merle Norman Cosmetics; Muranda Cheese; Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor; Photography by Neil Sjoblom; Rockcastle Florist; Roseland Waterpark; Sans Dumplings; Seneca Falls Historical Society; Sheldrake Point Winery; Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing; Smith Center For The Arts; Stomping Grounds; Studio Salon; The Country Porch; The REV Theatre Company; Torrey Park Restaurant; Warfield’s Restaurant; Water Street Café; WeBe Brewing Company; and White Springs Winery.