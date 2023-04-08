Historic Geneva seeks local recipes for collection
GENEVA — In conjunction with the current exhibit “Eat, Drink and Be Merry: Food and Beverages in Geneva,” Historic Geneva is seeking local recipes for its Archival Collection.
The Historic Geneva collection includes photos and artifacts associated with restaurants and food businesses, and some cookbooks produced by local organizations or individuals. The organization wants to add more recent information to the collection from families and food businesses in Geneva today. Recipes could be for traditional foods that connect family members to special events or ethnic heritage — a dish for a holiday, a special birthday cake, or the favorite pasta sauce from the home country. They could be dishes made with local ingredients or products unique to the Finger Lakes. Donations of cookbooks produced by local organizations like churches and service clubs that feature local recipes are welcomed too.
If enough recipes are submitted, the plan is to assemble them in a printed or digital form available to the public.
Submissions are due by June 2.
To contribute a recipe, email it with the subject line Recipe Project to educator@historicgeneva.org. Submissions also can be mailed to 543 S. Main St., Geneva, NY 14456. Please include your name and some information about the recipe, and describe why the dish matters to you or your family, as well as how it connects to Geneva.
For questions or further information, call Anne Dealy or Rebecca Petropoulos at 315-789-5151.
Yates history scavenger hunt coming soon
PENN YAN — For the third year in a row, the Yates County History Center will host the History Scavenger Hunt. This event provides participants with a fun way to explore our local history while competing against other teams to see who knows the most.
It all begins April 28, when teams receive a brochure with the clues and questions for each of the nine towns in Yates County. Teams must follow the clues, answer the questions, and submit their responses by May 22.
Teams can register now and anytime before May 22. The entry is $20 for a team of four and $10 for each additional team member. Scoring will happen after May 22.
Call 315-536-7318 to register and pay in advance.