Behind-the-scenes tours of Rose Hill Mansion
FAYETTE — A special, behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Hill Mansion will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 19.
These tours are not the same as regular tours. They are an opportunity for visitors to see and learn about areas of the house not usually accessible to visitors, including the basement and belvedere (the square tower on the roof).
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for college students with ID, and $6 for children ages 10-18. The tour is recommended for adults and children 10 and older. Please be advised there are many stairs to climb and some confined spaces included in the tour.
Because of these limitations, space on the tour is limited, and advance tickets are required. Visit historicgeneva.org to purchase tickets.
August concert features Celtic music from Doolin O’Dey
FAYETTE — The final Historic Geneva concert on the Rose Hill Mansion grounds will feature Doolin O’Dey from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 20. Employing fiddles, Celtic whistles, uilleann pipes, hammer dulcimer, guitar, octave mandolin and piano, the group creates a fresh Celtic sound.
The concerts are free and open to the public. They are supported in part by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation Part A. The last regular tour of Rose Hill Mansion will run at 3:30 p.m. on concert days. There will be no house tours during the concerts. The Carriage House Gift Shop will be open during the performances.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20.
Historic Geneva exhibit highlights new collection items
GENEVA — The exhibit “New Acquisitions” is now open at the Geneva History Museum and showcases a number of the items that have been donated to Historic Geneva in the last several years and some of the interesting stories they tell.
To tell Geneva’s stories, Historic Geneva is always seeking new material representing the variety of businesses, organizations and different types of people who have lived in the city. From a Shriner’s hat to a DeSales cheer uniform to paintings by notable Genevans, there’s a story behind every one. The exhibit will be on display at the museum through Sept. 16.
The museum is located in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 a person. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.