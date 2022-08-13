Historic Geneva holding History Harvests
GENEVA — Historic Geneva is hosting two History Harvests for the Make a Way Somehow 30th anniversary project. The goal of the harvests is to document Geneva’s Black community from 1965 to the present, continuing the story told in the original 1991 Make a Way Somehow exhibit.
During the History Harvests, archivist Becky Chapin and curator John Marks will offer limited digitization and scanning services and give advice on caring for family documents. The organization’s staff will be asking for help in identifying photographs from their collection and gathering information about the Black community, with a focus on the years from 1965 to the present. Historic Geneva also welcomes information outside of this time period as a way to preserve all of Geneva’s stories.
On Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, Chapin and Marks will be at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 70 Clark St. On Sept. 10, again from 10 a.m. to noon, they will be at the Geneva Public Library in the Community Room.
For more information or questions about the project, email archivist@historicgeneva.org or call (315) 789-5151 and ask for Chapin or Marks.
Seneca Falls Historical Society hosting craft fair
SENECA FALLS — Join vendors from around the state for a craft fair from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Aug. 20-21 at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St.
This year, the craft fair is two days. Vendors specializing in stained glass, jewelry, baked goods, quilting and more will be on hand. Food is available to purchase. Music will be provided by the Seneca Community Players and Dan Babbitt. There will be traditional Irish dancing from Crane Irish Dance.
Parents and guardians, be sure to have your child sign up for the hula hoop contest at 10 a.m. Aug. 20.
There will not be parking inside our driveway and lot. Street parking and parking at the nearby Seneca Falls Library and Academy Square will be available.
Gable to speak on women’s suffrage
LYONS — Join Seneca County Historian Walt Gable from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Museum of Wayne County History for a talk on women’s suffrage in New York state.
Gable will be sharing the story of women’s suffrage in Seneca Falls from 1848 to 1917. This presentation will help wrap up the museum’s main exhibit, “Remember Our Ladies.”
The museum is located at 21 Butternut St.