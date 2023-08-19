Sponsors sought for Universal Friend event
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center is looking for personal or business sponsors for an upcoming virtual education event about the Public Universal Friend.
The sponsorship levels are as follows: Tier 1 ($500 or more); Tier 2 ($250 or more); Tier 3 ($100 or more); or Other (donation of your choice). Please email ycghs@yatespast.org or call 315-536-7318 with any inquiries.
You can join the virtual event — it’s titled “Journey of the Public Universal Friend” — and follow the route of the Public Universal Friend and their followers as they created their sect, moved from New England, and found a new home in Yates County.
Log your miles using any means of transportation you choose: walking, running, biking, driving, boating, etc. Along the way, you will learn interesting facts about 18th-century history, life, and culture, and all about the life of this enigmatic religious leader and founder of America’s first denomination.
The journey begins Sept. 15 and concludes Dec. 31. Registration costs $50 a person and includes a commemorative T-shirt. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/PennYan/JourneyoftheFriend.
Walking tour focuses on Black labor, businesses
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva’s Curator of Collections John Marks for a walking tour in conjunction with the current Geneva History Museum exhibit, “Lift Every Voice: Geneva’s Black Community Since 1966,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.
Marks will take participants on a walking tour of Seneca and Exchange streets in downtown Geneva, looking at Black-owned businesses and the jobs held by Black Genevans in the area from the mid-1800s to today. Learn what jobs were available to Black Genevans in the past, what locations they are known to have worked at, and what businesses are there today.
The tour will last no more than an hour.
Participants should meet at the greenspace next to the First Methodist Church, at the corner of William and Main streets. The tour will end at Bicentennial Park on Exchange Street.
The tour takes place rain or shine. Reservations are recommended but not required. Tickets are $5 a person and can be purchased in advance through 5 p.m. Aug. 29 on the event page of the Historic Geneva website. Payment can also be made at the beginning of the tour with exact change or a check.
Visit historicgeneva.org or call 315-789-5151 for more information.