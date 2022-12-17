Newark-Arcadia Museum Annual Calendar
NEWARK — Once again, the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society will be offering an annual calendar.
The 2023 Museum calendar will be a keepsake, bringing back memories or educating new residents on the history of the world-famous Jackson & Perkins Rose Gardens and annual Rose Parade. There are more than 20 photos, most in color, and you may recognize someone you know.
The calendar price remains $10, with mail orders welcome for an additional $3 for 1-3 copies.
You can pick a copy up at the 120 High St. museum from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays; Grind-On Coffee at 212 S. Main St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and the Newark Public Library, 121 High St., during the library’s normal operating hours.
For more information, contact the museum at 315-331-6409 or newarkarcadiamuseum.org.
Historic Geneva’s holiday hours
GENEVA — The Geneva History Museum and the Historic Geneva offices will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The Geneva History Museum is located in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Regular winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.
For more information, call 315-789-5151.
Wagener apple trees for sale
PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee has obtained 19 Wagener apple trees and is offering them for sale.
This is an effort to bring these historic Yates County trees back in time to celebrate the county’s bicentennial in 2023. These trees will be available for $30 on a first-come, first-served basis. For an additional fee, a pollinator for the tree is available.
For more information, call 315-536-7318.