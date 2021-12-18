Museum lists holiday hours
GENEVA — The Geneva History Museum and Historic Geneva offices will be closed Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Regular winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street. For more information, call (315) 789-5151.
The Geneva History Museum is owned and operated by Historic Geneva, formerly the Geneva Historical Society. Historic Geneva tells the stories of Geneva at the Geneva History Museum, Rose Hill Mansion, and Johnston House, and online at historicgeneva.org.