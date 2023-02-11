Geneva puzzle competition planned
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva for its second jigsaw puzzle competition, “Piecing Together the Past.” Teams of four people will compete to finish a 500-piece, one-of-a-kind Geneva-themed jigsaw puzzle in under three hours. The fastest team will win a prize, and each participating team will get to take their puzzle home with them.
The event is planned for 1-4 p.m. April 1 at the Geneva History Museum, 543 S. Main St. Light refreshments will be served, and space is limited to 20 teams.
To enter, teams must submit a registration form and pay the $30 registration fee (maximum of four people per team). The fee must be paid in full at the time of registration using the team captain’s name and contact information.
For registration options, visit www.historicgeneva.org or call the museum at 315-789-5151.
1920s Game Days at Geneva museum
GENEVA — In conjunction with the exhibit “There’ll Be Some Changes Made: Geneva in the 1920s,” Historic Geneva is hosting two Family and Friends 1920s Game Days at the Geneva History Museum during February break.
Participants can learn about – and play card and board games — from the 1920s while watching silent films. Familiar games like “Old Maid,” “Sorry!,” and “Go Fish” originated or became widely popular in the 1920s.
The game Mahjongg also took off in America during this decade. Visitors can try the game at a Mahjongg table with experienced players available to help.
There are two dates for the event: 10 a.m. to 12 noon Feb. 21, and 3-5 p.m. Feb. 23. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
The game days are free and open to the public. The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St.
History Happy Hour focuses on hair
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva Curator of Collections John Marks for a short and informal “History Happy Hour” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Lake Drum Brewing on East Castle Street.
Marks will share a captioned slide show highlighting barbers and hairdressers featured in the Historic Geneva collection and found in the local newspaper. He will look at the earliest newspaper ads, touch on Black barbers and hairdressers, and move up to more recent businesses. Explore an occupation that’s been practiced here for two centuries. The slides will run on a continuous loop throughout the time.
Marks will also be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Seneca Knitting memories sought
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is still looking for volunteers to participate in an oral history interview regarding women working inside the Seneca Knitting Mill.
The Society is seeking interested parties that would be willing to be interviewed by a staff member about working inside the Seneca Knitting Mill or about female family members who worked inside the mill.
Interviews will take place inside the historical society this month. If you are not able to visit the historical society in person, contact the museum at 315-568-8412 for special consideration.
Interviews should only last one hour.