See old postcards at History Happy Hour
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva Curator John Marks for a short and informal History Happy Hour from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Drum Brewing.
At this first History Happy Hour of 2022, Marks will share a captioned slide show highlighting views and comments from postcards in the Historic Geneva collection. The slides will run on a continuous loop throughout the time. Marks will be available to chat and welcomes people with stories and photos to share for future programs.
Lake Drum Brewing is at 16 E. Castle St.
Zoom event on tracing Danish ancestors
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center has planned the online “From There to Here: Tracing Your Danish Ancestors” event for 11 a.m. March 5.
Join Stephanie Olsen on Zoom for a lesson on tracing your Danish ancestors. The cost is $8 for YCHC members, or $12 for non-members.
Registration is due by March 4. Call (315) 536-7318 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday to register and receive a link to the Zoom session.