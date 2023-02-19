YC History Center plans genealogy and research series
PENN YAN — Whether you are just getting started in researching your family, have ancestors who served in the military whom you would like to know more about, or want to learn the history of your home, the Yates County History Center has something for you.
On four consecutive Wednesdays in March, at 11 a.m. each time, the Center will host in-person genealogy and research workshops to help you further your knowledge.
The schedule:
• March 1 – Introduction to Genealogy with Tricia Noel.
• March 8 – Introduction to Ancestry.com with Tricia Noel.
• March 15 – Military Records in Genealogy with Andy Baus.
• March 22 – Researching Your House History with Tricia Noel.
Admission costs $25 per workshop or $75 for the series. Call 315-536-7318 to register.
Geneva 125th birthday events scheduled for March
GENEVA — Historic Geneva will be presenting two programs in conjunction with the city of Geneva to celebrate the city’s 125th birthday this year.
John Marks, Historic Geneva’s curator, will present the lecture, “One City, Many Stories: Geneva’s Diversity” at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva’s Goodman Street location. Marks will speak about the many diverse peoples who have made up Geneva’s population over its history. From the native Haudenosaunee population and those who came from New England, the South and downstate, to the waves of immigrants from Ireland, Germany, Italy, Syria, Mexico and elsewhere, Marks will look at what drew various groups of people to the area and how they helped build the Geneva of today.
On March 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Marks will hold a History Happy Hour at Lake Drum Brewing on Castle Street featuring a captioned slide show of images of Geneva in 1898, the year it became a city. The slides will run on a continuous loop throughout the time.
These programs are part of the City of Geneva’s 125th anniversary celebration and are free and open to the public. For more about the celebrations, visit the City of Geneva website calendar.