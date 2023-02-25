Grant supports painting
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center received funding from Greater Hudson Heritage Network recently to conserve a portrait of Joseph Thayer Sr.
Corning resident Klara Zold was contracted to perform the work. The portrait is one of three paintings of the Thayer family of Barrington in the History Center’s collection — the other two depicting Thayer Sr.’s wife, Samantha, and his son, Joseph Thayer Jr. — and is the second of the three to be conserved.
All of the portraits were donated by Ann Hallock of Hannacroix, Greene County, a descendant of the Thayer family. This painting of Joseph Thayer Sr. dates from around 1850 and has been in storage since it entered the History Center’s collection.
Joseph Sr. was undersheriff of Yates County and a grocer. Joseph Jr. served as a guard at Elmira Prison during the Civil War.
SFHS educational bags return
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society’s EEEK! (Explore, Experiment, Engage for Kids!) program is back for 2023.
EEEK! is a once-a-month educational resource bag for children in grades 3-5. Each month is a different theme, and the program runs February through June and September through November.
This month’s theme is Presidents! Learn about the first president, why we have Presidents Day, and which presidents visited Central New York.
Bags currently are available until gone. They can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. If unable to make it to the museum during that time, contact the museum at 315-568-8412.