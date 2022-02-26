Rose Hill Mansion tour guides sought
GENEVA -- Historic Geneva is now hiring tour guides.
Tour guides are key members of a small team responsible for the ongoing interpretation of the historic Rose Hill Mansion at 3373 Route 96A. Based in the Carriage House Visitor Center and Gift Shop on site, tour guides are the first staff members that visitors encounter and set the tone for the overall visitor experience.
For the 2022 season, Rose Hill will return to regular hours (Tuesdays through Sundays) from May through October. For a complete job description, go to https://historicgeneva.org/about-us/opportunities. To apply, email resume with “RH Tour Guides” in the subject line to rosehill@genevahistoricalsociety.com.