Throwback Thursdays at Yates History Center
PENN YAN — In February, every Thursday afternoon is Throwback Thursday at the Yates County History Center.
Throwback Thursday is a chance to learn more about Yates County history by viewing a video presentation of a past program. The events take place at 2 p.m. every Thursday in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
The lineup for these events is as follows:
• Feb. 9: “Frederick Douglass at Himrod” — Watch a commemoration of the speech the abolitionist gave here advocating for the Emancipation Proclamation.
• Feb. 16: “Stone Ruins Mystery” — Since settlers arrived in Yates County, people have wondered about the mysterious structures on Bluff Point.
• Feb. 23: “The Earliest Days on the Keuka Outlet”/“A Tour of the Public Universal Friend’s Home” — End the month with a double feature by meeting some early settlers and learning about their mills and then taking a look inside the Public Universal Friend’s third home, still standing in Jerusalem.
The Yates County History Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, with a suggested $5 donation for admission. For more information, call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.
New exhibit unveiled at Historic Geneva
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s new exhibit, “There’ll Be Some Changes Made: Geneva in the 1920s,” opened recently and is on display through June 26.
The 1920s were a decade of great change in the United States, which was reflected in Geneva. The world was recovering from war and the influenza pandemic, women obtained the right to vote, liquor was prohibited, mass entertainment spread across the country, and educational institutions expanded, all while business and industry exploded nationwide.
This new exhibit explores the enterprises and organizations that emerged in the city in that decade and some of the significant events that happened here.
The museum, at 543 S. Main St., is operating under its winter hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per person. The exhibits are self-guided.
Mass. museum celebrates Anthony’s birthday
ADAMS, Mass. — The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum will celebrate Susan B. Anthony’s 203rd birthday by honoring abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman, who led enslaved people to freedom before the Civil War. The event, titled “The Heart of Harriet,” will explore the intertwining lives of Anthony and Tubman during a crucial time in American history.
The celebration will be held from 3-4:15 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1899 GAR Memorial Hall at the Adams Free Library, 92 Park St. Admission is free. The event will also be available to watch live via Zoom or Facebook Live.
Register to attend either in person (registration encouraged but not required) or virtually at http://www.susanbanthonybirthplace.com/sbabirthday.
The event will include:
• Keynote speaker Cindy Mullock, executive director of the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey.
• Special unveiling of a replica of the new Tubman sculpture, “Journey to Freedom,” created by Emmy- and Academy Award-winning sculptor Wesley Wofford. The sculpture stands 9 feet tall, weighs 2,400 pounds, and depicts Tubman as she leads a young enslaved girl to freedom
• An exhibit of 100-year-old-plus abolition postcards, the social media of the time, from the collection in the book, “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” by Carol Crossed, Birthplace Museum president.
• A “Happy Birthday” performance by young descendants of Susan B. Anthony.
Guests are invited to stay after the program for suffrage-inspired doughnuts generously donated by Shire Donuts of Adams and coffee.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Birthplace Museum invites guests to take pictures with Harriet and post them with the hashtag #heartforharriet.
For more information, call 413-743-7121 or visit http://www.susanbanthonybirthplace.com.