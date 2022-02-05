Lunch lecture focuses on Finger Lakes agriculture
GENEVA — The second program in Historic Geneva’s History Sandwiched In spring series will be online, at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Anne Dealy, Historic Geneva’s director of education, will discuss Finger Lakes agriculture in the 1800s.
During that century, American agriculture was transformed from a mostly subsistence, family-run enterprise to one focused on market production. This development impacted farmers in the Finger Lakes region and throughout the Northeast, laying the groundwork for our contemporary farming economy.
The program will be presented through Zoom, and advance registration is required. To register, participants should visit the program event page at historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be emailed to registrants 24 hours before the program.
For any problems with registration, or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. Feb. 15.
Exhibit at Historic Geneva features scrapbooks of all sorts
GENEVA — A new exhibit, “Scrapbooks: Gluing the Past Together,” is on display at the Geneva History Museum.
Scrapbooks have existed by that name since 1821. Americans of all types have collected paper clippings, photos, keepsakes and other ephemera to document and record important events in their lives.
Historic Geneva has a large collection of historic scrapbooks. Visitors can see a variety of scrapbooks Genevans kept, documenting war experiences, local groups and organizations and events.
They will be on display at the 543 S. Main St. museum through June 25. Winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot.
For more information, call the Historic Geneva office at (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.
SF Historical Society offers activity bags for kids
SENECA FALLS — Explore, Experiment, Engage for Kids, or EEEK!, is back for 2022.
The monthly educational bag features, games, recipes and a history lesson for children grades 3-5. February’s EEEK! bag features the Underground Railroad.
The bags are free, but only 20 are available. They can be picked up Feb. 14-18 during museum hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). If unable to make those times, call (315) 568-8412.