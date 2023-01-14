Exhibit focuses on Yates County bicentennial
PENN YAN — With 2023 marking 200 years since Yates County was formed out of Ontario County and established as a separate county, the Yates County History Center has installed an exhibit that pays tribute to the county’s places and people during its bicentennial year.
The new exhibit, “Yates 200: Exploring Two Centuries of Yates County History,” commemorates the county’s bicentennial through artwork that interprets and depicts the history of each of the county’s nine towns. Along with the artwork completed by Penn Yan Academy high school art students and other local artists, visitors can explore objects, historic documents and photos from every part of the county and engage in the history, places and people of each town.
The exhibit is situated in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St. The Yates County History Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; admission is free, but a $5 donation per person is encouraged and appreciated.
The Yates 200 exhibit is made possible through a grant from Humanities New York. The money has allowed the History Center to employ local artists and tell the story of Yates County through their artwork.
Speaker to lecture on historic snowstorms
GENEVA — The program “A Look Back at Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” will be presented by the Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes at 2 p.m. Jan. 28, only though Zoom in association with Historic Geneva.
Presenter Jim Farfaglia will look at historic snowstorms in the counties of Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Seneca, Tompkins and Wayne.
Central New York, a region renowned as one of the snowiest in the world, has a long and stormy relationship with its winters. Over the years, cities, towns and hamlets east and south of Lake Ontario have found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms. Farfaglia’s new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” covers 200 years of memorable storms. His presentation will include a PowerPoint program of photos, video and graphics from the past storms as well as a selection of survival stories from the book.
Anyone who wishes to attend the program virtually through Zoom must register ahead of time at www.historicgeneva.org. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.
For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call 315-789-5151.
SF Historical Society plans annual dinner for Feb. 11
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society will hold its 61st annual general meeting and dinner from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Gould Hotel.
The special guest speaker is former Elizabeth Cady Stanton School Principal Ted Novak, who will present “Education Past and Present.”
The event will also feature a silent and live auction and private cash bar. The cost is $50 per person, $100 per couple, or $390 per table. Party and table discounts are available.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 315-568-8412.