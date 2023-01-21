Seneca Knitting Mill workers sought
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is looking for volunteers to participate in an oral history interview regarding women working inside the Seneca Knitting Mill.
Interested parties would be interviewed by a staff member about working inside the Mill, or about female family members who worked inside the mill. Interviews for this case study will take place inside the historical society during the month of January.
Interviews should only last one hour.
To schedule an interview, call the museum at 315-568-8412 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
If unable to visit the historical society in person, contact the museum for special consideration.