Seneca Falls Historical Society seeks volunteers
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is looking for volunteers for help doing various things like research, imputing data for the archives, scanning — even giving tours.
Those interested in volunteering a few hours a week should call 315-568-8412.
The historical society is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Tours start at 10 a.m.
Yates bicentennial events slated for February
PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee has been busy organizing events for citizens.
Here are a few occurring in February:
• The Yates County Legislature will officially proclaim 2023 the Bicentennial Anniversary of Yates County with a special resolution reading at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 in the legislative chambers at the old Yates County courthouse.
• Yates County will host a Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8 as part of its bicentennial celebration. A bicentennial photographic exhibit will be unveiled, along with a tabletop exhibit which will travel to all county towns during 2023. This event will be in the first-floor foyer of the Yates County government offices building at 417 Liberty St. Refreshments will be served. In case of inclement weather, tune to WFLR Radio or check the Bicentennial Celebration-Yates County Facebook page.
• Additionally, the committee is selling several bicentennial souvenirs. They include a color commemorative coin for $10; a 2023 calendar “Why I Love My County” with artwork by St. Michael’s School students, $10; and an Apple Cookbook with pint of apple butter, $20 for the set. All are available at the Yates County History Center, 107 Chapel St., or at the Yates County Historian’s office, 417 Liberty St. (lower level). Shipping is available.
For more information about bicentennial events, call 315-536-5147.