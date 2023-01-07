Newark-Arcadia Museum annual calendar
NEWARK — Once again, the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society will be offering an annual calendar.
The 2023 calendar is a keepsake, bringing back memories or educating new residents on the history of the world-famous Jackson & Perkins Rose Gardens and annual Rose Parade. There are more than 20 photos, most in color.
The calendar price remains $10, with mail orders welcome for an additional $3 for 1-3 copies.
Pick them up at the 120 High St. museum from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays; Grind-On Coffee at 212 S. Main St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and the Newark Public Library, 121 High St., during the library’s normal operating hours.
For more information, contact the museum at 315-331-6409 or newarkarcadiamuseum.org.
Wagener apple trees for sale
PENN YAN — The Yates County Bicentennial Committee has obtained 19 Wagener apple trees and is offering them for sale.
This is an effort to bring these historic Yates County trees back in time to celebrate the county’s bicentennial in 2023. These trees will be available for $30 on a first-come, first-served basis. For an additional fee, a pollinator for the tree is available.
For more information, call 315-536-7318.
Historic Snowstorms of Central New YorkGENEVA — The program “A Look Back at Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” will be presented by the Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes at 2 p.m. Jan. 28, only though Zoom, and in association with Historic Geneva.
Presenter Jim Farfaglia will look at historic snowstorms in the counties of Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Seneca, Tompkins and Wayne.
Sign up at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E351035&id=70.