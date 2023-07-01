Historic Route 20 exhibit on display
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry at 89 Fall St. has a new exhibit, "Historic Route 20!," that explores the significance of the longest roadway in America, from its construction to the many towns and cities it touches.
The exhibit is housed on the second floor of the museum, toward the back windows near the canal. Museum staff would like to thank Bryan Farr from The Route 20 Association for creating the exhibit and allowing it to be housed in the building.
As always, The Museum of Waterways and Industry is free of charge. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Ganondagan speakers visit Yates History Center
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host interpreters from Ganondagan State Historic Site for The Storytellers Circle presentation at 11 a.m. July 13 in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St.
Admission is $10 for YCHC members and $15 for non-members. The program is limited to 25 people, so register in advance by calling 315-536-7318 or emailing ycghs@yatespast.org.