Exhibit looks at 200 years of Hobart College
GENEVA — “Hip Hobart Forever! 200 Years of Hobart College” chronicles the school’s history from its 1822 origin. The exhibit opened at the Geneva History Museum July 9 and will be on display through Sept. 24.
Founded as Geneva College by New York’s Episcopal Bishop John Henry Hobart, Genevans did the work of organizing and fundraising for the school. They believed that an educational institution for young men was essential to the village’s future development.
The College grew throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, adding William Smith College to the campus in 1906. “Hip Hobart Forever!” looks at this growth and change, and the impact the college and its graduates have had on Geneva over its 200 years.
For more information, call the Historic Geneva office at (315) 789-5151 or visit historicgeneva.org.
Summer camp in a box offered
SENECA FALLS — Six local museums and libraries have put together a series of activities as part of a Summer Camp In-a-Box program. This is a self-guided summer camp experience that can be completed on your own time.
Children will be tasked with building their own time machine out of the box that their activities come in and traveling back in time. They will receive 5-6 activities for each of the five eras of history they travel to. They also will receive snacks and prizes in their box to enjoy.
This program is a collaboration between the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center/Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, Seneca Falls Historical Society, Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, Waterloo Library & Historical Society, Women’s Rights National Historical Park and Town of Fayette Historical Society, and Deer Haven Park.
The Summer Camp In-A-Box program is offered to incoming kindergarten through second-graders and third- through fifth-graders who are Seneca County residents. Registration is free; limit one box per child in a household. Registration will close on Aug. 1 or when all the boxes are claimed. Claim your box as soon as possible.
Boxes can be picked up Aug. 8-10 at the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry in Seneca Falls, Waterloo Library and Historical Society, or Edith B. Ford Memorial Library in Ovid. If you require delivery, they will be dropped off Aug. 11-12 to your house.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3AKPohA.