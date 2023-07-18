SFHS unveils its summer hours
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now through Sept. 2, with tours on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The historical society is located at 55 Cayuga St. For more information, email sfhs@rochester.rr.com, visit www.sfhistoricalsociety.org or call 315-568-8412.
New HG exhibit highlights donationsGENEVA — Historic Geneva’s collections are key to telling Geneva’s stories, and the organization is always looking for new material to tell more stories about the different types of people who have lived in the city and the variety of businesses and organizations.
A new exhibit on display through Sept. 16 showcases a number of the items that have been donated in the last several years and some of the interesting stories they tell. From a Shriner’s hat to a DeSales cheer uniform to paintings by notable Genevans, there’s a story behind every one.
The Geneva History Museum at 543 S. Main St. is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday (closed July 4 and Labor Day). For more information, visit www.historicgeneva.org.
Spaces remain for HG Boston trip
GENEVA — There’s still space open in the Historic Geneva and Bus America Group Tours trip to Boston Aug. 8-10. The three-day bus trip will leave from and return to the Staples Plaza in Geneva. A minimum number of participants are required for the trip to run.
The trip will include a sunset cruise of Boston Harbor; visits to the USS Constitution and JFK Presidential Library and Museum; dinner at Cheers; and guided tours of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Fenway Park, and Harvard University.
The cost is $695 a person for triple occupancy, $795 a person for double occupancy and $995 a person for single occupancy. A $100 deposit must be submitted with registration. Travelers will be invoiced for the balance in July.
The fee includes roundtrip motorcoach transportation, tour manager, two nights’ accommodations, one dinner, and all admissions. The bus will leave Geneva at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 8. The estimated return time Aug. 10 is 6:45 p.m. Other pickup locations will be the park-and-ride lots at Leroy/Henrietta Park and Canandaigua.
To register, go to www.historicgeneva.org/support/travel-with-historic-geneva/. For more information, contact Bus America Groups at info@grouptoursinc.com or 585-697-3590.
Actors sought for cemetery tour roles
PENN YAN — Adult actors are wanted for the Yates County History Center’s Walk Through History cemetery tour, which will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 19, with a rain date of Aug. 26.
YCHC will present its world-famous cemetery tour through the pastoral Benton Rural Cemetery, and the theme this year will be Yates County’s bicentennial — all roles will involve early settlers of the town of Benton. YCHC will provide actors with information about “your” character, and you can create a short (no more than 10 minutes) monologue about him or her. You do NOT have to memorize anything; a well-rehearsed reading of your script will be fine. YCHC will also help you find an appropriate costume for the occasion.
Here are the roles for which actors are needed:
• Sabra Cole Cleaveland (1797–1855): daughter of an early Methodist preacher, wife of early physician.
• Dolly Barden (1789-1884): mother of the influential Barden family, who built the cobblestone house on Ferguson Corners Road.
• William Hilton (1742-1828): served in the Revolutionary War at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
If interested in acting in the cemetery tour, or volunteering for the tour in any capacity, please contact YCHC by phone at 315-536-7318 or by email at ycghs@yatespast.org.
Camp in a Box back this summer
The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is bringing back Camp in a Box for Summer 2023! This program is an at-home summer camp for children in grades K-5. The box offers up to two weeks of activities for kids to engage in during those last weeks of summer. From building simple cork boats to learning basic weaving, your child will be learning about our area’s history while having fun.
This free program is being offered to any Seneca County family. Parents can register online at www.sfheritagetourism.com to reserve a box for their child/children. Registration will be at the bottom of the home page.
Boxes will be available for pick-up Aug. 2-9 at the Seneca Museum, the Seneca Falls Historical Society, the Women’s Rights National Park, Friends of the Three Bears and Rose Hill Mansion. A delivery service is available to families who are unable to pick up their boxes (see registration form).
Only 100 boxes will be distributed; make sure to reserve yours today. Waterloo Container is providing the boxes for this program.
YCHC unveils new exhibit
PENN YAN — Just in time for Yates County’s bicentennial, enjoy the Yates County History Center’s newest exhibit, which features photographs and portraits of those living in Yates County when it was formed two centuries ago.
Included are portraits conserved with conservation grants from the Greater Hudson Heritage Network. The exhibit, “Faces of Yates: Images of Early Yates County Residents,” is situated in the Oliver House Museum at 200 Main St. The History Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Admission is free, but a donation of $5 is suggested.
The images in the exhibit feature early citizens who lived long enough into the age of photography to have their likenesses taken. Photography was in its infancy when these people sat for pictures. The first few generations that were photographed wore their best clothes and kept solemn faces for this important occasion.
This exhibit is a companion to “Yates 200: Exploring Two Centuries of Yates County History,” the bicentennial exhibit in the L. Caroline Underwood Museum.
YCHC hosts talk on murder trial
PENN YAN — In March 1876, after a trial that lasted nearly two weeks, Benton resident George Crozier was found guilty of murdering his wife, Fannie, by arsenic poisoning the prior summer.
The prosecution said Crozier’s motive for killing his wife was an affair he was having with a local teenager. The defense said Fannie Crozier killed herself because she believed she had cancer and wanted to prevent her suffering. The jury convicted George Crozier, and the judge sentenced him to death by hanging. In the end, Crozier spent the rest of his life in prison at Auburn Penitentiary.
Yates County History Center staff member Jonathan Monfiletto will talk about the Crozier family, their relatives and acquaintances, and the unfolding of the alleged murder and subsequent trial during a presentation titled “The People v. George Crozier: Yates County’s Murder of the Century.” The event takes place at 11 a.m. July 29 in the gallery of the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St.
Admission costs $8 for YCHC members and $12 for non-members. There is no need to register or pay in advance.
For more information, please call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org.
Christmas in July next weekend at Rose Hill
FAYETTE — It may be summer, but it’s not too soon to get a jump on holiday shopping. Stop out at Historic Geneva’s Rose Hill Mansion on July 22-23 for a special Christmas in July sale event. It’s an opportunity to shop for unusual gifts in a historic setting with a 15% discount.
The two-day fun shopping experience will celebrate the feel of the holiday season and the excitement of early shopping with handcrafted gifts and ornaments for your Christmas tree, plus inspired and locally made items as well as souvenirs, history books, jewelry and home decorative items. All purchases help support Historic Geneva’s mission to tell Geneva’s stories.
Rose Hill Mansion is located at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva. The house is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31.
For more information, call 315-789-3848 or visit historicgeneva.org.