Historic Geneva seeks greeters for museum
GENEVA — The Geneva History Museum is in need of greeters.
Volunteers greet visitors to the museum, orient them to our exhibits, and answer questions or direct visitors to the full-time staff member on duty. Shifts are for three hours as needed, primarily on Saturdays.
To apply or find out more, visit www.historicgeneva.org or call 315-789-5151.
SF Historical Society hosts Attic Treasures sale
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society’s annual Attic Treasures sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at 55 Cayuga St.
The Society continues to look for and accept donations of items to sell. Donations can be dropped off at the museum during museum hours or left on the back porch of the museum after hours. Do not place any items on the Cowing Fire Pumper; back porch only.
The organization is looking for donations of furniture, trinkets, dishes and more. No donations of clothing will be accepted.
Email sfhs@rochester.rr.com or call 315-568-8412 with questions regarding donations or the Attic Treasures event.
Museum of WC History sale planned for August
LYONS — The Museum of Wayne County History will hold a fundraising garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 at the Pur Oil Station, 52 Canal St.
Find treasures and support the museum at the same time.