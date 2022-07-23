‘Christmas in July’ this weekend at Rose Hill Mansion
FAYETTE — It may be summer, but it’s not too soon to get a jump on holiday shopping.
Historic Geneva’s Rose Hill Mansion, at 3373 Route 96A, will host a special Christmas event July 23-24. It’s an opportunity to shop for gifts in a historic setting with a special 15% discount. The Carriage House Gift Shop at Rose Hill Mansion has a unique selection of handcrafted gifts and ornaments for your Christmas tree. The shop carries historically inspired and locally made items, as well as souvenirs, history books, jewelry and home decorative items. All purchases help support Historic Geneva’s mission to tell Geneva’s stories.
Rose Hill also will be open for indoor guided tours both days of the sale. Tour admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for children 10-18. Children 9 and younger get in free. A family rate of $25 is available for two adults and one or more children aged 10-18 in the same household. Tours run once an hour on the half-hour. The last tour begins at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call (315) 789-3848 or visit historicgeneva.org.
Yates History Center offers cemetery tour
BENTON — The Yates County History Center is sponsoring a “Walk Through History Cemetery Tour” at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Benton Rural Cemetery on Havens Corners Road.
Meet Frank Crozier, who always felt his father, George, was innocent of killing his mother, Fannie. Frank will him talk about his mother’s death, his father’s trial, and the Crozier family’s life and times.
Other prominent and historic Yates County citizens who are buried in the Benton Rural Cemetery include Catharine Crane, the first White child born within the limits of the present-day village of Penn Yan, and her grandfather, George Wheeler, an early settler who first planted the apple seeds for what became known as the Wagener apple tree.
Admission is $10 per person and $20 per family. The rain date is Aug. 20.
Visit http://www.yatespast.org/ for more information.