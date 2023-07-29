Historic Geneva seeks playground memorabilia
GENEVA — Each year, Historic Geneva plans a “My Geneva is … ” exhibit based on community participation. This year, the exhibit theme is “My Geneva is … Parks and Playgrounds.”
Historic Geneva is looking to collect photos and memories of the parks and playgrounds in the city. Send photos of your chosen park or playground and share your favorite memory with us. The photo can be from any decade. Submissions will be part of the “My Geneva is …” exhibit and will be added to the Historic Geneva photo collection. The exhibit will open in September 2023 and run through January 2024.
Send photos to Becky Chapin at archivist@historicgeneva.org. Call 315-789-5151 or email Becky for more information or with questions about the project.
Submissions are due Aug. 26.
Vendors sought for SFHS craft fair on Aug. 19
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is looking for crafters or vendors for the Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 on the Society grounds, 55 Cayuga St.
The fair will include a children’s corner of games, Irish dancers, face painting, music, Rotary members cooking food, and the Sprinkle Starship ice cream truck.
For vendor applications, call 315-568-8412 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Yates cemetery tour celebrates bicentennial
BENTON — During Yates County’s bicentennial year, the Yates County History Center’s annual Walk Through History Cemetery Tour will feature some of the pioneers who helped settle the town of Benton and establish Yates County in 1823.
This year’s tour takes place at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 (rain date is Aug. 26) at Benton Rural Cemetery. The cemetery is on Havens Corners Road between the intersections with Flat and North Flat streets.
During the cemetery tour, learn about what life was like in the early days of Yates County from the people who were there, who will share their stories and talk about the moments that shaped our local history to this day.
Appearing on this year’s tour are Dolly Barden, a matriarch of the prominent Barden family, along with her son, George Riggs Barden, both of whom will talk about the family’s role in forming Benton and the family’s relationship with one another.
Mary Sherman Wheeler, wife of Nathan Wheeler and daughter-in-law of George Wheeler, and Sabra Cole Cleveland, daughter of Ezra Cole and wife of Dr. John Cleveland, will discuss their respective family’s influence on the development of the town and county.
American Revolution veteran William Hilton and Levi Benton, the first settler and namesake of the town, will speak on their places in early local history and the establishment of Benton and Yates County.
Admission is $10 a person or $20 per family, and parking is available at Benton Ridge Trusses, just down the road from the cemetery at 2331 Havens Corners Road, with shuttle service from the parking lot to the cemetery and back.
For more information, call 315-536-7318 or email ycghs@yatespast.org. Follow the History Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr.