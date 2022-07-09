Sale planned to benefit Wayne historical society
LYONS — The Wayne County Historical Society is hosting a two-day fundraising sale July 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, at the old Pure Oil Station on the corner of Route 14 and Canal Street.
There will be antiques, furniture, household items, books, electronics, toys, games, jewelry and more available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Wayne County Historical Society and Museum of Wayne County History.
For more information, or to donate items to the sale, call the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943 or email info@waynehistory.org.
Historic Geneva to honor community storytellers
GENEVA — On July 21 Historic Geneva will gather to recognize community members who have been a part of telling Geneva’s stories.
To celebrate them, Historic Geneva will host a recognition reception from 6-8 p.m. July 21 at Rose Hill Mansion on Route 96A in Fayette. Being honored:
• Anthony Bray, Samari Brown, Sal Fabio, Christina Roc, and Chris Woodworth of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Theatre Department for “From Beyond: Geneva’s Unheard Voices (A Theatrical Walking Tour).”
• Lake Drum Brewing.
• Geneva Public Library.
Attendees will be able to walk through Rose Hill Mansion at their own pace and explore the belvedere at the top of the house. Light refreshments will be served.
Presale tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are $30 at the door. Buy them at historicgeneva.org or by calling (315) 789-5151.
Family History Day July 23 in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is joining with other local organizations for a Family History Day from noon to 2 p.m. July 23 in People’s Park.
This free, family-friendly event will have crafts, activities, demonstrations and more for kids to enjoy.
The planned activities include fishing lessons in the canal; tie-dye pillowcases, button whirligig craft, and a scavenger hunt. There will be live music too: Rich Hancy plays acoustic guitar and specializes in folk, rock and country tunes.