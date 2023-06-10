Father’s Day special, concert at Rose Hill
FAYETTE — Treat Dad to a free tour of Rose Hill Mansion on Father’s Day weekend. From June 16-18, get one admission free with the purchase of one adult admission.
Explore Robert Swan’s life as a farmer, husband and father at Rose Hill Mansion in the 19th century. Tours run every hour on the half hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The last daily tour is at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults. Buy-one, get-one tickets are sold at the gate only.
Meanwhile Historic Geneva once again will host a free concert series on the lawn at Rose Hill Mansion. For three Sundays, the grounds will be alive with music and fun. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy an evening of music to end a summer weekend in the Finger Lakes.
The series will kick off with a Father’s Day performance by The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters at 5 p.m. June 18. The band of four veteran musicians and three young singers will perform a concert of jazz, boogie-woogie, ragtime, and swing, showcasing the sisters’ vocal harmonies.
On July 16, The 3 of Us, featuring Jim Richmond, Diana Jacobs and Dave Kuykendall, will bring rhythm and blues, funk, and rock to the site.
On Aug. 20, Doolin O’Dey concludes the series with a mix of Celtic and Celtic-inspired music.
The concerts are free and open to the public. They are supported in part by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation Part A. All concerts begin at 5 p.m.