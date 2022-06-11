Historic Geneva seeks citizen photographers
GENEVA — Each year, Historic Geneva plans a “My Geneva is … “ exhibit based on community participation. This year, the exhibit theme is “My Geneva Is … Then and Now.”
The Historic Geneva photo collection includes many 19th century views of places in the city and town which have changed significantly over the years. The collection lacks similar late 20th- and 21st-century images, so citizen photographers are being asked to help change this.
Volunteers can view Historic Geneva’s collection of digitized photos at https://nyheritage.org/organizations/historic-geneva. Most can be searched by street or significant structure (church, school, business, etc.). Volunteers can then take their own 21st century photo to match the 19th century view of Geneva. Participants can pose like people in the historic photos. They can include pedestrians and cars parked or going by.
To kick off the project, Historic Geneva is hosting a photo scavenger hunt beginning June 13 to guide volunteers on the types of photographs the organization is seeking. Starting that day, participants can pick up themed pages with historic images to reproduce at the Geneva History Museum. Pages also will be available for download from historicgeneva.org. These will help direct their photographs. Each sheet has historic photos of buildings and street views people can find and replicate.
All submitted images will be added to the Historic Geneva photo collection, but only one per theme will be chosen for the “My Geneva Is ... Then and Now” exhibit opening in September 2022. Please send photos to Becky Chapin at archivist@historicgeneva.org. Call (315) 789-5151 or email Becky for more information or with any questions about the project.
Submissions are due Aug. 27.